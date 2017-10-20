Vols fans split on future of Coach Butch Jones

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Vols will take on Alabama on Saturday and there’s one question Orange and White Nation has before kickoff: should Butch Jones be given more time to turn things around?

Some Big Orange fans at Frank’s Barbershop and Salon Aquarius say enough is enough while others say Coach Jones deserves a second chance.

“He’s done a great job the past few years, but it’s time to let the progress stay where it is and bring in someone else who can take it even further,” said Tim Hudson.

“I feel like he should be given until the end of the season but after that I feel like he’s gone,” added Will Hutchens.

Some fans at Frank’s Barbershop don’t think it’s too late to turn this season around.

“Making different calls to really show that he believes in the weapons we have would be a start,” said Hudson.

“Football’s a business, especially in the SEC, and if you don’t win you’re out,” said Hutchens.

At Salon Aquarius, UT football comes up while talking shop.

“I know there’s been a lot of mistakes in plays, and mistakes that shouldn’t happen in plays, or plays aren’t just being made, and that could definitely change how the season’s going – if they look a little more eager on the field and act like they actually want to win,” said Anna Hoekstra.

Timing and opinions at the salon are a little different.

“Sometimes, you know, people have bad years, bad seasons and that’s how it goes. But he’s worked very hard to get us this far and I think he should be given a second chance for sure,” said Carolina Jones.

“If you look at his situation, this is one bad season. One bad season shouldn’t really judge his entire fate,” said Hoekstra.

“I feel bad for Butch though, I do,” added Jones.