OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) – A vacant home was destroyed by fire Thursday night in Oak Ridge.

City officials say the Oak Ridge Fire Department was dispatched to the home on South Walker Lane around 11:40 p.m. More than a dozen firefighters responded and were able to get the fire under control in about 10 minutes. No one was hurt.

The home was destroyed. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The city has not released any further details at this time.