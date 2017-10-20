Tennessee unemployment rate drops for fourth straight month

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee’s unemployment rate continues to trend in the right direction.

Governor Bill Haslam and Department of Labor and Workforce Development Commission Burns Phillips announced Thursday that the rate has reached its lowest in history.

September is also the fourth consecutive month that the rate has fallen.

The state first hit the historic low in June, when the rate hit 3.6%. That rate was then bested by 3.4% in July, and then 3.3% in August.

September sets the new record at 3%.

While the Tennessee unemployment rate dropped by .3%, the National rate dropped by .2%, bringing the national rate to 4.2%.

More information on the unemployment rate, labor force and resources to help Tennesseans find jobs is available on Jobs4TN.gov.