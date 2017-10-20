Suspects in Zaevion Dobson shooting ask for change of venue

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The three men charged in the shooting death of Knoxville teenager Zaevion Dobson appeared in court Friday.

Richard Williams, Christopher Bassett and Kipling Colbert were in front of a judge as a motion was discussed to change the venue for the trial – or to bring a jury in from somewhere else. Their lawyers argued it will be hard for their clients to receive a fair trial in Knox County. They also discussed a motion to throw out the accusation that Bassett is a member of a gang.

All three suspects face charges of murder and attempted murder.

The judge says he will make a decision on the motions no later than Nov. 3.

Dobson, 15, was shot to death in December 2015 while he shielded two of his friends from the gunfire. Police said the shooting was gang-related, but that Dobson was not involved in a gang.