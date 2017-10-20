Streetwise: Another weekend of lane closures on I-640 East

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Get ready for another weekend of lane closures on I-640 East at Western Avenue.

Crews are scheduled to resume their ramp repairs, beginning tonight at 10 p.m. The work should be complete by Monday at 6 a.m.

Also, watch for rolling roadblocks in Cocke County impacting drivers on I-40 in both directions as crews perform overhead line work. The work is happening on Sunday morning from 7 to 9 a.m. between mile markers 429 and 435 near Newport.

On Sunday in Anderson County, anticipate lane closure along I-75 North just north of the Clinton exit. Crews will be out from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. for guardrail repair.

On Monday in Roane County, a road maintenance project kicks off on I-40 East near mile marker 347 and 349, scheduled to begin at 8 a.m.

On Tuesday on I-40 East near mile marker 350, guardrail repairs will be the focus from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Always remember to slow down in work zones.