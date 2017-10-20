Sheriff: Man drags officer with vehicle during traffic stop

HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – A man authorities say was dealing methamphetamine is in custody and facing numerous charges after he dragged a sheriff’s deputy during a traffic stop Thursday night.

The Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy stopped Lester Bell on Thursday night for running a stop sign. During the traffic stop, Bell took off, dragging the deputy for 30 feet.

Bell is charged with aggravated assault, evading arrest, failure to exercise due care, reckless endangerment and delivery or possession of a narcotic.

The deputy was able to return to work Friday.