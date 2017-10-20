Senior running back keeps Northview Academy in running for postseason

KODAK, Tenn. (WATE) – Joe Grindstaff is all about football.

“Whenever I was little, all they had to tell was you can hit people and not get in trouble,” he said.

The Northview Academy running back rushed for three touchdowns in the Week 9 win over Scott. It was a career high for the senior.

“It didn’t occur to me until after the game. I was just trying to win the game. We needed to win it to get in the playoffs and that was really all that was on my mind really,” Grindstaff said.

The win gave the Cougars win number five this season and kept the team in the hunt for a playoff spot. A win on Friday against Austin-East would clinch their second consecutive postseason berth.

“He definitely stepped up that night. I like to say he became a man that night,” said senior quarterback Justin Howard.

Grindstaff’s three trips to the end zone might’ve been a first, but his playmaking ability is nothing new.

“He carries the load for us. We spread it out a little bit but he’s averaging 13, 14, 15 carries a game. He’s a tough guy and the more carries he gets during the game it seems like the stronger he gets as it goes,” said head coach Todd Loveday.

Northview Academy is in just its fifth year as a school. Grindstaff is one of 17 seniors on the football team in the second graduating class and as the regular season winds down, the running back is not ready to be done playing his favorite sport.

“It’d be like a dream. I’ve always wanted to play,” said Grindstaff.

“He’s realistic about it. He would like to play at the next level at some place and if he gets in the right situation and right system, he definitely can,” said Loveday.