Predators shutout Flyers 1-0

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WKRN) – Pekka Rinne made 28 saves and the Nashville Predators shutout the Flyers 1-0 Thursday in Philadelphia.

The win was the Preds first shutout of the season and their first road victory of the season.

Colton Sissons (2) scored the only goal of the game on an assist from Kevin Fiala 3:49 into the third period.

The Predators had to survive just over a minute of six on four play to finish the game after Viktor Arvidsson was called for a slash, but Rinne was up to the challenge.

Nashville completes the season sweep of the Flyers after beating them 6-5 in Nashville on Oct. 10.

The Predators are 4-0-1 after opening the season with a pair of losses on the road.