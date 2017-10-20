Pigeon Forge works to become Firewise certified

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE)– With an iPad in hand the Pigeon Forge Fire Department is taking its “Ready, Set Go” program one step further with Firewise.

“We’re going to homes and businesses in our area and help make them more preventive and make them more known to what are some things they can do to help lower their risk from their home catching on fire,” said Firefighter Chris Altman.

Altman says it isn’t just a one-time cleaning and maintenance.

“If you blow your leaves out this week, next week you’re going to have to do it again and do it again, and we’re just trying to keep that motivation going to keep cleaning up.”

When doing these home and business assessments the fire department looks for several issues.

“We’re looking for like in your vents and your eaves any kind of opening that goes into your house that it has a metal screen on it or something to block those large embers from blowing into your house and causing a fire that you won’t know until it’s too late.”

The fire department promotes Firewise monthly informing people about the Firewise program. Altman says the city hopes to be Firewise certified within the next month.