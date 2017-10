KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville police say there were no signs of foul play after a body was found in a parking garage in downtown Knoxville on Wednesday evening.

Officers responded to the Main Street parking garage at 505 Main Street around 6 p.m. Wednesday after a man’s body was found.

An autopsy conducted Thursday determined the man died due to a medical problem.

Police say no further details are available.