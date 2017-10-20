Knoxville man sentenced to 2 years for trying to have sex with teen

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published: Updated:
Wesley Arp (source: Knox County Sheriff's Office)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Knoxville man was sentenced to two years in prison Friday after he pleaded guilty to soliciting a 14-year-old girl for sex.

Wesley Aaron Arp. 26, pleaded guilty in June to solicitation of a minor to engage in certain sexual conduct. An investigation from the Knoxville Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force revealed that he had agreed to engage in sexual acts with a 14-year-old girl.

He was taken into custody on May 10 after driving to meet the girl.

Arp will be required to register as a sex offender.

