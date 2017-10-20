Fire reported at Ruby Tuesday in Sevierville

SEVIERVILLE (WATE) – Sevier County dispatch says a fire at Ruby Tuesday Friday night in Sevierville on Hwy 66 has been contained.

A witness on the scene says the restaurant patrons and staff were evacuated from the building and no one appeared to be hurt.

Sevierville Police department warned people in the area to be cautious of the first responders who were attempting to contain the fire.

There’s no word on how much damage the building sustained.

Please use caution area Hwy 66 and Ruby Tuesday Fire Department is on scene of a structure fire. — Sevierville, TN P.D. (@SeviervillePD) October 21, 2017