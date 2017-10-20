Fall fashion blows ’90s trends into style

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The fall season can mean many things for people: football, pumpkin spice lattes or even a trip to the mountains. However, for fashionistas, the season may be an excuse to buy warm-weather clothing.

Sarah Merrell from Gage Models and Talent Agency spoke with WATE 6 On Your Side on the latest trends of the season.

Velvet and Velour: Crushed velvet and velour were popular during the late 90s and early 2000s. They are making a comeback especially with women’s tops and dresses.

Cozy Plaid: Plaid vests are a big trend this season.

Corduroy: The fabric can be worn as pants but also skirts in a variety of fun colors.

Layering with Sweaters: The 90s were known for layering and with the weather changing it is a great way to stay warm.

Fall Colors: From earthy to vibrant there are many colors to choose from the Pantone color report for the season shows burgundy, butterum, navy peony and orange as favorites for designers.

Many of these looks can be found at Altar’d State and Target or retailers at West Town Mall and Turkey Creek.