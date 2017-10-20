‘American Idol’ holds auditions in Nashville

(Photo: ABC)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Dreams are being made (and a few hearts broken) in Nashville as American Idol hopefuls sing for a golden ticket to Hollywood.

WATE 6 On Your Side’s Lori Tucker was in Nashville on Thursday talk to the judges – and a few contestants. The judge’s for next year’s show are Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan.

The judges say they’re excited for the show. They fell like, because they’re all artists, they can really help the contestants with their singing..

American Idol kicks off next spring on ABC.

 

 

 

 

