16 high school students, driver escape school bus fire in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — More than a dozen North Carolina high school students escaped injury after their school bus caught fire.

Officials say the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools bus was carrying 16 students from South Mecklenburg High School on Thursday when the driver smelled smoke around 4 p.m.

A statement from the school system said the driver stopped the bus and got the students off. Emergency responders said one person was treated for smoke inhalation, but no injuries were reported.

The statement said transportation officials with the school system will conduct an investigation which will include a review of the inspection and maintenance records of the bus. Video from the scene showed heavy damage at the front of the bus.

A replacement bus was dispatched to pick up the students and continue the route.