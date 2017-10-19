West Knoxville crash on I-40 involved Kentucky work crew

The crash on I-40W at Cedar Bluff involved a work crew. (Knoxville Police Department)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A two-vehicle crash happened in West Knoxville Wednesday night.

The crash happened on Interstate 40 West near Cedar Bluff and I-140 around 9:05 p.m.

Investigators say a 2014 Sprinter van hit the rear of a 1995 Freightliner truck.

The truck was working as a fully equipped “crash truck” for a Kentucky contractor. The Tennessee Department of Transportation hired the contractor to repaint lines on interstates.

According to the report, the truck was warning drivers to slow down by having lights, signs and an arrow board.  There were eight to ten workers ahead of the truck helping paint the lines.

The workers were not injured, however, both drivers were transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the van is from out of state and was cited for careless driving.

