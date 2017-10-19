Webb School wins 5th-straight TSSAA volleyball championship

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WATE) – Webb School of Knoxville won their fifth consecutive TSSAA state championship Thursday.

The Spartans defeated Hardin Academy from Nashville in three sets, 25-11, 25-10 and 25-14 at Middle Tennessee State University in the DII-A championship. The team finished the season by winning 27 straight sets.

Webb, ranked #3 in the state by MaxPreps and #83 nationwide Tuesday, defeated Goodpasture on Wednesday 25-17, 25-11 and 25-10 in the state semifinal

Spartans senior Nicklin Hames is on the watch list for National High School Volleyball Player of the Year.. The 5’11” Hames is a member of the USA Junior Women’s National Team and is committed to play at Nebraska next year.