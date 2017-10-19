Uranus: How to see the planet without a telescope tonight

(WATE) – The blue-green planet Uranus will be visible with the naked eye tonight, October 19, according to NASA. The planet is in opposition to the sun, meaning it’s opposite the sun in the sky. And with a crystal-clear night in East Tennessee, conditions are perfect.

The seventh planet from the sun will be visible in the southeast sky inside the constellation Pisces. Even at its brightest, though, it’s barely visible; at a magnitude of 5.68, it’s just a little brighter than a faint star.

Fortunately, because tonight also brings a new moon, there won’t be any extra light in the sky to wash out the view. Next year’s Uranus opposition falls on the same night as a full moon, so make sure you catch it tonight.

Uranus is the third largest planet in the solar system. It’s blue coloring comes from the methane in the planet’s atmosphere. It is the first planet that was discovered with a telescope, found in 1781 by astronomer William Herschel.

The planet is surrounded by 13 faint rings and 27 small moons, rotating at a nearly 90-degree angle from its plane of orbit.