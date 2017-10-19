Titans’ Mariota says he supports players who decide to protest social issues

WKRN Published:
While Marcus Mariota has not protested, he says he hopes players can be a force of positive change.(Photo: WKRN)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Marcus Mariota, quarterback for the Tennessee Titans, says he supports players who decide to protest social issues.

In the midst of the NFL controversy, there was a single game where the entire team decided to stay in the locker room during the anthem.

The players who have been kneeling during the anthem say they are protesting racial inequality.

While Mariota has not protested, he says he hopes players can be a force of positive change.

“I think it’s an opportunity for them to express their right,” he said. “When you’re able to do that, when you’re able to bring awareness to some social issues you give people a voice. When it comes down to it, I think we’re at a level, we’re at a point in our careers where we have a platform. If we’re able to use that in the right light, I think it can be something that’s very beneficial.”

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says only a handful of players are taking a knee compared to earlier this season.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s