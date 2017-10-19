Overbey approved as U.S. attorney for East Tennessee

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WATE) – The Senate Judiciary Committee approved Tennessee State Senator Doug Overbey’s nomination to serves as the next U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Tennessee on Thursday.

President Trump nominated Overbey to the post. Overbey, a Republican, has practiced law in East Tennessee for more than 37 years and is in his third term as the senator for District 2 in the General Assembly. Before he became a state senator, Overbey served in the Tennessee House of Representatives from 2000 to 2008

In a statement, Senator Lamar Alexander said, “I’ve known Doug for a long time – and I know that Tennessee will be well-served by a man of such good character.”

Overbey is a 1976 graduate of Carson-Newman College and a 1979 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Law, where he has also served as an adjunct faculty member. He co-founded the Robertson Overbey law firm in Knoxville in 1982.