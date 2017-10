OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — ORNL Federal Credit Union is hosting a community shred day event at two of its locations.

The free event will be Oct. 28 from 9 a.m. to noon or until the trucks are full. It will take place at the Farragut branch, 11405 Municipal Center Drive, and the Oak Ridge Branch, 215 S. Rutgers Avenue.

The public is allowed to bring unwanted documents in a maximum of three boxes (24″x12″10″) or 13-gallon trash cans per vehicle.