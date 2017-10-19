October is spooktacular on WATE 6 On Your Side

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Halloween is here on ABC! Many classic Halloween specials and themed shows will take place during the month of October.
Oct. 19
- “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” at 8 p.m.
- “Toy Story of Terror!” at 8:30 p.m.
Oct. 22
- “America’s Funniest Home Videos” at 8 p.m.
Oct. 23
- “The Chew” at 1 p.m.
Oct. 24
- “The Middle: Halloween VIII: Orson Murder Mystery” at 8 p.m.
- “Fresh off the Boat: It’s a Plastic Pumpkin, Louis Huang” at 8:30 p.m.
- “black-ish: Advance to Go (Collect $200)” at 9 p.m.
- “The Mayor: City Hall-oween” at 9:30 p.m.
Oct. 25
- “The Goldbergs: Jackie Likes Star Trek” at 8 p.m.
- “Speechless: N-I-Nightmare on D-I-DIMEO STREET” at 8:30 p.m.
- “Modern Family: It’s the Great Pumpkin, Phil Dunphy” at 9 p.m.
- “American Housewife: Boo-Who?” at 9:31 p.m.
Oct. 29
- “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” and “You’re Not Elected, Charlie Brown” at 8 p.m.
Oct. 30
- “Dancing with the Stars” at 8 p.m.
Oct. 31
- “The Chew” at 1 p.m.