October is spooktacular on WATE 6 On Your Side

"IT'S THE GREAT PUMPKIN, CHARLIE BROWN" - The classic animated Halloween-themed PEANUTS special, "It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown," created by late cartoonist Charles M. Schulz, airs Thursday OCTOBER 19 (8:00-8:30 p.m., ET) on the ABC Television Network.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Halloween is here on ABC! Many classic Halloween specials and themed shows will take place during the month of October.

Oct. 19

  • “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” at 8 p.m.
  • “Toy Story of Terror!” at 8:30 p.m.

Oct. 22

  • “America’s Funniest Home Videos” at 8 p.m.

Oct. 23

  • “The Chew” at 1 p.m.

Oct. 24

  • “The Middle: Halloween VIII: Orson Murder Mystery” at 8 p.m.
  • “Fresh off the Boat: It’s a Plastic Pumpkin, Louis Huang” at 8:30 p.m.
  • “black-ish: Advance to Go (Collect $200)” at 9 p.m.
  • “The Mayor: City Hall-oween” at 9:30 p.m.

Oct. 25

  • “The Goldbergs: Jackie Likes Star Trek” at 8 p.m.
  • “Speechless: N-I-Nightmare on D-I-DIMEO STREET” at 8:30 p.m.
  • “Modern Family: It’s the Great Pumpkin, Phil Dunphy” at 9 p.m.
  • “American Housewife: Boo-Who?” at 9:31 p.m.

Oct. 29

  • “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” and “You’re Not Elected, Charlie Brown” at 8 p.m.

Oct. 30

  • “Dancing with the Stars” at 8 p.m.

Oct. 31

  • “The Chew” at 1 p.m.

