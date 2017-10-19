New Harvest Park Farmer’s Market to host chili cook-off

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The New Harvest Park Farmers Market will be attracting chili lovers Thursday.

The market’s Chili Cook-Off will be from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 4775 New Harvest Lane.

“We are thrilled to invite the community to our Chili Cook-Off,” said Rebecca Saldivar, who oversees the market. “We have some great local chefs lined up to feature our farm vendors. This is a great way to try an array of different food from our farmers.”

Attendees can try free samples and vote for their favorite chili. The winner will receive the “Chili Cup.”