New Harvest Park Farmer’s Market to host chili cook-off

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:
The market's Chili Cook-Off will be Thursday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 4775 New Harvest Lane. (Photo: Knox County)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The New Harvest Park Farmers Market will be attracting chili lovers Thursday.

The market’s Chili Cook-Off will be from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 4775 New Harvest Lane.

“We are thrilled to invite the community to our Chili Cook-Off,” said Rebecca Saldivar, who oversees the market. “We have some great local chefs lined up to feature our farm vendors. This is a great way to try an array of different food from our farmers.”

Attendees can try free samples and vote for their favorite chili. The winner will receive the “Chili Cup.”

 

