MeToo campaign gains traction in East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – An online campaign is spotlighting sexual harassment and abuse. If you’ve been on social media, you’ve probably seen the hashtag #MeToo. It’s getting resounding support nationwide and in East Tennessee. This movement is happening after sexual assault allegations against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein.

“It was just important for me to speak because I could,” said Deedra Blevins.

Blevins participated in the campaign. In a post, she wrote her boss took a picture of her breastfeeding from Facebook and sent it to the entire staff. The next day, she said her male coworkers commented about “seeing her boobs.” Blevins claimed her boss told her she should “expect” it when she posts things like that.

“Embarrassed is the first word I can say. I was blindsided for sure,” she said.

She hoped these two words make people aware how often sexual harassment happens. The Sexual Assault Center of East Tennessee said it helps roughly 750 people a year. They see victims as old as 92 years old to as young as 3 years old.

“Even though our numbers are going up as far as the people we are serving, we know it doesn’t even compare to the number of people that are impacted,” said Catherine Oaks, the assistant director of Victim Services.

Her staff provides therapy and other services to women and men. She applauded victims using the hashtag.

“Really neat to see because we are talking about awareness and people coming together,” Oaks said.

Oaks said sexual assault is one of the most under-reported crimes. She said when you look at national statistics, only 34 percent of survivors will report the crime to law enforcement.

The Sexual Assault Center of East Tennessee does have a 24-hour hotline. You can reach them at 522-7273.