KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knox County bus driver entered a plea deal after being indicted in connection with using technology while driving a school bus.

Marvin Hawkins pleaded guilty to the charge of attempted use of a portable device by a school bus driver. Originally, he was indicted for using a cell phone.

He was sentenced to 6 months unsupervised probation and mandatory driving school.

