First Arctic blast for East Tennessee ahead

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The WATE 6 On Your Side Storm Team is looking at forecast models and trends daily to give you the best idea when East Tennessee will experience winter weather.

The beginning of winter will not be next week and the warmth is not ending soon. However, we will experience a taste of winter, making it the perfect time to prepare.

After an early week round of rain, temperatures will plummet. Cold Canadian air will sink south and could bring Knoxville’s first frost. Rural areas could dip to near freezing.

There are a lot of factors in the mix: clouds, wind and humidity. We will feel the chill either way. This is right on par for this time of year.

The average first date of frost is Oct. 17 and the average date of the first freeze is Nov. 3.

The frost date is the date where minimum temperatures are 36 degrees or below. Frost can be dependent on moisture so this date can vary.

The freeze date is the date where the minimum temperatures are at or below 32 degrees.

It is important to remember to protect your three “P’s” from frost and freezing temperatures: pets, pipes and plants.

Pipes are able to handle a shot of cold air.

Make sure your pets have extra bedding or somewhere to stay warm. They may be better off inside.

Plants, if you can’t cover them the frost may “burn” the edges of the delicate leaves.