EVENTS: Autumn festivities come to East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Autumn is here and many people are celebrating in East Tennessee. From visiting pumpkin patches to enjoying Halloween-themed events there are many things to do.

Boo! at the Zoo, Knoxville

Families can trick-or-treat, see animals and more at the zoo for 12 nights in October. The event is from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 12-15, Oct. 19-22 and Oct. 26-29.

All Hallow’s Eve Special Trains, Knoxville

The Three Rivers Rambler train will take riders on a train ride through East Tennessee. The ride takes place from Oct. 13-Oct. 30.

Trick or Treat in the Cave, Knoxville

Cherokee Caverns is hosting the event from Oct. 20-29. Families can trick or treat along the cave trail. Proceeds will go toward the preservation of the caverns.

Haunted Knoxville Ghost Tours

People wanting to be spooked can take one of the company’s many tours to discover another part of the history of East Tennessee. Tours take place in different Knoxville neighborhoods.

Bewitching Beasts, Knoxville

The University of Tennessee Gardens will have many animals for families to learn about: bats, raccoons, owls, flying squirrels and more. There will be a costume contest, food-free trick or treating, crafts and more. The event is Oct. 21 from noon to 2 p.m.

Trick-or-Treat at West Town Mall, Knoxville

Families can enjoy the Halloween-themed activity Oct. 22 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. There will be prizes and a pumpkin crawl.

Howl-O-Ween Pooch Parade and Pet Expo, Knoxville

The event hosted by the University of Tennessee Gardens will feature prizes, food trucks, an expo and more. The event is Oct. 22 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Pumpkin Carving Party, Knoxville

The Central Collective is hosting the event Oc. 25 at 6 p.m. Attendees can carve pumpkins, watch a scary movie and win prizes. The event costs $20.

Monsters at the Museum, Knoxville

The Museum of East Tennessee History is hosting the event Oct. 28 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Families can learn about “monsters” and more superstitions that call the area home. The event is free.

Costumes and Classic Cartoons, Knoxville

The Tennessee Theatre will be screening Warner Bros. cartoons and more. There will be tours, face painting, old-fashion candy and more. The event will be Oct. 28 starting at 11 a.m.

Corn Mazes and Farms

Festivals

Knoxville Horror Film Fest The festival will take place from Oct. 20-22 at Regal Cinemas Downtown West 8. The festival will feature many shorts, a filmmaking contest and more.

Washington Presbyterian Church Apple Festival, Corryton The festival will feature a country market, kids activities, a silent auction live music and more on Oct. 21 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Beardsley Farm Harvest Festival, Knoxville The event will feature free food, live music, tours, children’s activities, a jack-o-lantern carving contest and more. The festival is Oct. 22 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.



For more events, visit Halloween in Downtown Knox and Visit Knoxville.