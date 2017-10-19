Emory Valley Center to host pancake breakfast fundraiser

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — It’s National Disability Employment Awareness Month and Emory Valley Center is hosting an event to bring awareness.

The Oak Ridge-based center provides support to people with intellectual, developmental and physical disabilities.

“Again this year, Emory Valley Center is happy to participate in National Disability Employment Awareness Month,” said Jennifer Enderson, Emory Valley Center President. “We want to spread the important message that we value all talents and abilities in our community’s workforce, including people who live with disabilities. We are grateful to have many workforce employment partners who share our vision.”

There will be a pancake breakfast fundraiser for the center Oct. 21 at the Applebee’s at 1213 Oak Ridge Turnpike. The event will be from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Tickets cost $5 and children under 3-years-old can eat for free. Tickets can be purchased at the Emory Valley Center or at the door.