Covenant Health to host Artsclamation! fundraiser

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Artists were chosen to take part in a Covenant Health initiative.

Artsclamation! has more than 30 artists of different media participate in a show to raise money for Peninsula Recovery Education Center, a division of Parkwest Medical Center.

The division helps people recover from disorders and dependencies in order to have a productive life.

The artists include painters, photographers, jewelers, fiber artists, woodworkers and sculptors. The featured artist is Knoxville-resident Michael Robison.