Complete results for 2017 TNReady tests released

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The complete results for the 2017 district and school TNReady tests were released.

The results show the growth of high school students in all subject areas, according to the Tennessee Department of Education.

It was the first year of TNReady for elementary and middle school students, which means the results set a baseline for the future. This was the second year high school students took the tests. The state says the results provide families and educators with information on what students know.

“We continue to be incredibly proud of the work our educators and students are doing each day, and TNReady provides us with one key feedback loop that we all can use to provide every student in Tennessee with a high-quality education,” Tennessee Education Commissioner Candice McQueen said. “These results show us both where we can learn from schools that are excelling and where we have specific schools or student groups that need better support to help them achieve success – so they graduate from high school with the ability to choose their path in life. We are also particularly proud given what today’s results represent: providing families and educators with better information about students’ performance so they can help them improve.”