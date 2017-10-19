Berean Christian wins first-ever volleyball state title

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WATE) – Berean Christian School Eagles, from Knoxville, won the TSSAA volleyball title Thursday, defeating South Greene High School in straight sets, 25-17, 25-23 and 25-16.

The team didn’t lose a single set in their run through the Division I Class A playoffs at Middle Tennessee State University on their way to the program’s first-ever state title.

The program is ranked 29th in the state by MaxPreps and finished the regular season 10-0 in their district (30-5 overall).

The Eagles defeated South Greene on Wednesday in straight sets as well, 25-14, 25-12, 32-30.