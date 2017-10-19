Asheville’s Biltmore gets into holiday spirit

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WATE) — America’s largest home is getting ready for the holidays. Christmas at Biltmore runs from Nov. 3 to January 7.

This year’s theme is “A Vanderbilt Christmas” and will incorporate Gilded Age details. There will be a 35-foot-tall Fraser Fir tree in the home. Also, there will be more than 100 trees across the estate.

Guests can enjoy free tastings at Antler Hill Village and Winery and see 7,000 globe-shaped ornaments hanging from the ceiling.

Events:

Nov. 3 through Jan. 7, daily: Christmas at Biltmore daytime experience

Christmas at Biltmore daytime experience Nov. 3 through Jan. 6, daily: Candlelight Christmas Evenings nighttime experience

Candlelight Christmas Evenings nighttime experience Nov. 3 through Jan. 7, daily , 5:30 p.m.-midnight : Illumination of Antler Hill Village

, : Illumination of Antler Hill Village Oct. 14 through Dec. 31, daily, 1:30 p.m.: A Gardener’s Place Holiday Seminar “Holiday Tablescapes with Plants”

A Gardener’s Place Holiday Seminar “Holiday Tablescapes with Plants” Nov. 3 through Jan. 7, daily: Conservatory’s annual poinsettia and tropical plant display

Nov. 3 through Jan. 7, daily : Complimentary wine tasting at Biltmore Winery. Look for the annual Christmas Wine release. Winery specialty tours available with additional price and reservations required

: Complimentary wine tasting at Biltmore Winery. Look for the annual Christmas Wine release. Winery specialty tours available with additional price and reservations required Nov. 3 through Jan. 6, Fridays & Saturdays, 6 and 7 p.m.: Candlelight Winery Tour with an intimate look into the winemaking process and tasting with light cheese pairing. Additional price and reservations required

Candlelight Winery Tour with an intimate look into the winemaking process and tasting with light cheese pairing. Additional price and reservations required Nov. 3 through Jan. 7, evenings: Live music at Cedric’s Tavern in Antler Hill Village

Live music at Cedric’s Tavern in Antler Hill Village 1-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays Nov. 4 through Dec. 23; Tuesday, Nov. 21, Wednesday, Nov. 22; Friday, Nov. 24, and Monday through Friday Dec. 18 through 22: Visits with Santa at the bandstand in Antler Hill Village

Visits with Santa at the bandstand in Antler Hill Village Nov. 5 through Jan. 7, Saturdays and Sundays and on Friday, Nov. 24; 3-7 p.m. : Roving Holiday Carolers in Antler Hill Village

: Roving Holiday Carolers in Antler Hill Village Nov. 3 through Jan. 7, Fridays and Saturdays, 3-10 p.m .: Bonfires in Antler Hill Village with s’mores kits available for purchase at The Creamery and The Kitchen Café inside Village Hotel

.: Bonfires in Antler Hill Village with s’mores kits available for purchase at The Creamery and The Kitchen Café inside Village Hotel Dec. 15 through 18 : The Inn on Biltmore Estate’s Annual Gingerbread House Tea. Additional price and reservations required

: The Inn on Biltmore Estate’s Annual Gingerbread House Tea. Additional price and reservations required Ongoing: Festive holiday meals prepared by award-winning chefs served in all of the estate’s restaurants