$553 million ammo plant project in Blount Co. stalls after contract unfulfilled

ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) – The project that would bring an ammunition plant to Blount County has stalled, after the Industrial Development Board of Blount County says AMI Investment Holdings failed to fulfill the terms of its contract.

AMI announced in October 2015 it planned to build a global headquarters in Aloca, a project slated to create upwards of 600 jobs. The company had until today to break ground on the 235-acre site and begin constructing the headquarters, manufacturing, research and development facility at Partnership Park North in Alcoa.

In March, the IDB took possession of the Partnership Park North property from AMI. In a release, IDB said they are negotiating with another development entity and consulting with private developers for use of the property.

“It’s very unfortunate that this project could not be brought forth,” said IDB in their release.

IDB and the state of Tennessee initially reviewed the AMI’s development plans and financial records and determined the company was a good investment. IDB says they received a letter of good standing from AMI’s bank, spoke with its lenders and the leadership of the National Rifle Association.

AMI was slated to invest $553 million in the campus. The plant would also hire chemists and engineers with backgrounds in metallurgy, engineering, physics and energetics technology.

Jim Antich, AMI’s founder, says they chose Tennessee due to proximity and resources of the Oak Ridge National Laboratory and the University of Tennessee, but also because of the hospitality of the Volunteer State. They originally sent out proposals to five states, not including Tennessee, but changed their minds.