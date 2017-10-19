4 million lights to guide participants in Dollywood’s Light the Way 5K Run/Walk

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Four million lights will guide participants during the Light the Way 5K Run/Walk at Dollywood.

The event will take place Nov. 10 at 11:17 p.m. There will be a one-mile fun walk during the events.

Proceeds from the race will benefit Keep Sevier Beautiful and Share it Forward.

“The beauty of Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas festival combined with the challenge of a course that only a theme park can provide makes Light the Way a one-of-a-kind event for runners and walkers,” said David Owenby, Director of the Share It Forward program. “But most importantly, this event helps provide our non-profit organizations with financial assistance just before the holidays,” added Lisa Bryant, Executive Director of Keep Sevier Beautiful.

Race participants will be timed and there will be awards for the top three overall male and female participants.

For more information and registration, visit the race’s website.