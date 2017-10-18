Victim of Powell shooting filed police report after August threats

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The man killed in a roadway shooting on October 10 in Powell filed a police report in August after an exchange with a person on Instagram.

According to a police report, Cameron Smith told police he was offended by an Instagram user’s post. Smith said when he replied to the post, he started receiving threats from the user for replying to the post. Smith told police he didn’t know the user.

Smith also told police that a 2007 silver Ford Mustang with loud exhaust had been slowing driving past his home several times. Smith’s ex-girlfriend filed a report the day before about the same vehicle driving through her neighborhood.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office wouldn’t comment on whether the August report is related to the shooting that led to Smith’s death.

The driver of the car Smith was riding in when he was killed, 20-year-old Lucas Halliburton, was also shot. Authorities have yet to determine a motive for the shooting and are seeking two “persons of interest.” They are also looking for a 2006-08 black Ford Mustang.

Anyone with information is asked to call (865) 215-2243.