Roaring Fork Baptist Church raising funds to rebuild auditorium, life center

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published: Updated:
The costs for engineering, construction, materials, and contents to replenish the church are estimated to be approximately $1.6 million. (Source: Roaring Fork Baptist Church)

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – Roaring Fork Baptist Church in Gatlinburg is raising money to help them rebuild after the church was destroyed in the wildfires last November.

The church is rebuilding the main auditorium and life center buildings and hopes to complete construction by early 2018. Cost is estimated at $1.6 million after insurance payouts.

A news release from the church states that the church congregation is committed to rebuilding and continuing their ministries in Christ for the Gatlinburg area residents.

Donations and correspondence can be sent to:

Dr. Kim David McCroskey, Pastor
Roaring Fork Baptist Church
P.O. Box 1474
Gatlinburg, TN 37738
(865) 898-4428

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s