Roaring Fork Baptist Church raising funds to rebuild auditorium, life center

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – Roaring Fork Baptist Church in Gatlinburg is raising money to help them rebuild after the church was destroyed in the wildfires last November.

The church is rebuilding the main auditorium and life center buildings and hopes to complete construction by early 2018. Cost is estimated at $1.6 million after insurance payouts.

A news release from the church states that the church congregation is committed to rebuilding and continuing their ministries in Christ for the Gatlinburg area residents.

Donations and correspondence can be sent to:

Dr. Kim David McCroskey, Pastor

Roaring Fork Baptist Church

P.O. Box 1474

Gatlinburg, TN 37738

(865) 898-4428