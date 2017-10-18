Parkwest Medical Center breaks ground on $99 million expansion

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Parkwest Medical Center broke ground Wednesday on a $99 million expansion and renovation project.

The West Knoxville medical facility will have a new patient care tower with bigger rooms and specialized treatment areas. They’ll also be getting much needed operating rooms and a clinical observation unit that will help physicians better serve surgical patients.

They also plan to relocate the helipad to be closer to the emergency care center so patients will have quicker access to treatment.

“We currently provide about 15,000 surgeries a year, and we anticipate the ability to provide at least an additional 5,000 surgeries per year at Parkwest with this expansion,” said Chief Administrative Officer Neil Heatherly. “We continue to expand our capacity and capability for providing services that our patient community needs.”

The two main phases of the project will be finished in the next three years.