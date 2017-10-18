Pair caught on video stealing from Knoxville store

Published: Updated:
The store owners say the pair made off with tools and other miscellaneous items. (Source: L&M Gifts)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – L&M Gift Shop and Landscape Materials was burglarized on October 10.

Surveillance video captured a man and a woman taking items from the store, which is located in the 3300 block of Mill Road in northeast Knoxville. The store owners say the pair made off with tools and other miscellaneous items, after cutting a cable leading into the driveway.

In the video, the man can be seen walking with a distinct limp.

If you have any information, call Knoxville police at (865) 215-7000.

 

