Murfreesboro native Chris Young inducted into Opry

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It was a bittersweet day for country singer and Murfreesboro native Chris Young as he is inducted into the Grand Ole Opry Tuesday night.

The honor came less than three weeks after gunfire broke out in Las Vegas while he was backstage at a country music festival.

The 32-year-old has since taken to social media, calling the shooting the “scariest night of his life.”

“Everyone’s going to cope in their own way, but getting back on stage and playing is something that’s going to be very therapeutic – is what I needed to do and that’s been the thing that’s helped me the most – is getting out and playing music and having the opportunity to stand on a stage and make people happy because that’s what concerts are supposed to be,” Young said before his induction.

Young performed several songs on the famous Opry stage before he was officially inducted by fellow country star Brad Paisley.

As the crowd cheered and clapped for Young, the newest member of the Opry, Young mouthed the words “thank you.”

When the applause stopped Young briefly stepped to the microphone to say, “I don’t know exactly what I am supposed to say – something not stupid, probably, so the two best words I can think of are thank you.”

Tuesday night’s performance was the first time Young has taken the stage in Nashville since the Las Vegas massacre.

He will also be back out with Jason Aldean’s tour beginning Thursday and his seventh album “Losing Sleep” is set to be released Friday.