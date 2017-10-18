Light the Night walk to raise money for Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

(Photo: Leukemia & Lymphoma Society)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society is hosting a walk to raise awareness and money in East Tennessee.

The Light the Night Walk will be at Circle Park on the University of Tennessee campus Oct. 26.

The walk will celebrate, honor and remember those impacted by cancer. The event is free but walkers are encouraged to raise funds.

Survivors will carry white lanterns and take part in a ceremony at the event. There will be a Remembrance Pavilion to honor those who lost their lives to cancer.

Registration starts at 5:30 p.m. and the event ends at 8:30 p.m.

 

 

