Lawmakers introduce bill to ban bump stocks in Tennessee

Related Coverage Bump stocks under scrutiny after Las Vegas massacre

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two Tennessee lawmakers have introduced a bill that would ban bump stocks across the state.

Senator Lee Harris and Representative Dwayne Thompson filed the legislation on Wednesday.

“If we want to limit the number of people a mass shooter can kill we should move quickly to ban the sale of bump stocks in Tennessee,” Senator Harris said.

Previous story: Bump stocks under scrutiny after Las Vegas massacre

Bump stock devices were used by gunman Stephen Paddock in the recent Las Vegas attack that killed more than 50 people and hurt hundreds of others.

A few weeks the National Rifle Association (NRA) even suggested a federal review of the devices.

More online: Read the full bill

John Harris with the Tennessee Firearms Association previously told WKRN he would challenge any regulations that would dictate how rapidly a gun can be fired.