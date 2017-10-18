Lawmakers introduce bill to ban bump stocks in Tennessee

WKRN staff Published: Updated:
In this Oct. 4, 2017, photo, a device called a "bump stock" is attached to a semi-automatic rifle at the Gun Vault store and shooting range in South Jordan, Utah. The National Rifle Association announced its support Ton Oct. 5 for regulating the devices that can effectively convert semi-automatic rifles into fully automated weapons and that were apparently used in the Las Vegas massacre to lethal effect. It was a surprising shift for the leading gun industry group, which in recent years has resolutely opposed any gun regulations. Immediately afterward the White House, too, said it was open to such a change. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two Tennessee lawmakers have introduced a bill that would ban bump stocks across the state.

Senator Lee Harris and Representative Dwayne Thompson filed the legislation on Wednesday.

“If we want to limit the number of people a mass shooter can kill we should move quickly to ban the sale of bump stocks in Tennessee,” Senator Harris said.

Previous story: Bump stocks under scrutiny after Las Vegas massacre

Bump stock devices were used by gunman Stephen Paddock in the recent Las Vegas attack that killed more than 50 people and hurt hundreds of others.

A few weeks the National Rifle Association (NRA) even suggested a federal review of the devices.

More online: Read the full bill

John Harris with the Tennessee Firearms Association previously told WKRN he would challenge any regulations that would dictate how rapidly a gun can be fired.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s