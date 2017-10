KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Esquire Magazine has named JC Holdway in Knoxville as one of the 18 best new restaurants in America.

The eatery came in at number 12 on the list. Esquire praised Chef Joseph Lenn for his take on American classics.

Over the summer, JC Holdway was placed on eater.com’s list of the 12 best new restaurants in America. If you’d like to try it for yourself, the restaurant is located on the corner of Union Avenue and Walnut Street, about a block from Market Square.