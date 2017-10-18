Knoxville restaurants excited to take part in UberEATS

Related Coverage UberEATS launching in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn (WATE) — UberEATS launched its food delivery service in Knoxville Wednesday. The new campaign offers full menu options for more than 40 restaurants, including Cru Bistro and Wine Bar in downtown Knoxville.

“We’re always looking to expand our customer base to gain to customers and make it easier for our existing customers to be able to get food whenever and however they would like too,” said Ken Delaney, general manager at Cru Bistro and Wine Bar.

UberEATS delivery works similar to using the Uber app to catch a ride.

“UberEATS provides clear transparent pricing,” said Peter Hsu, general manager for UberEats in the Southeast. “You pay menu price for the item that you’re ordering from the restaurant, plus a flat $4.99 delivery fee,”

Just like with the original Uber app, tipping is optional but available through the app if you want to do that.

“We’re focused on providing people a meal really quickly,” said Hsu. “We’ve got a really robust driver network and so that means you are able to get a meal quickly while the food is hot, fresh and delicious.”

Delaney says in today’s world of apps and social media restaurant owners are doing what they can to keep their customers happy.

“Everyone wants the quick immediate access to be able to come and partake for what we have,” said Delaney. “If you’re not doing that on the web, if you’re not taking full advantage of everything there is for you, then you’re going to fall behind.”

Use the promo code EATS KNOX to receive $5 off your first two UberEATS orders.