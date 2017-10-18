Knoxville business executives ‘locked up’ to raise money for MDA

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Some Knoxville businessmen and women will be behind bars Wednesday afternoon to raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

Several Knoxville business executives are taking part in the Downtown Mission Possible Executive Lock-Up at Cocoa Moon in Market Square from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday. Actual police officer take their mug shots, serve them “bread and water” and they work hard to reach bail so they can leave jail.

The bail for the event is $3,600 for each jailbird, raised in donations for MDA. The goal is to raise over $20,000.

More online: Donate to the cause

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s