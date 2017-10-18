Knoxville business executives ‘locked up’ to raise money for MDA

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Some Knoxville businessmen and women will be behind bars Wednesday afternoon to raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

Several Knoxville business executives are taking part in the Downtown Mission Possible Executive Lock-Up at Cocoa Moon in Market Square from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday. Actual police officer take their mug shots, serve them “bread and water” and they work hard to reach bail so they can leave jail.

The bail for the event is $3,600 for each jailbird, raised in donations for MDA. The goal is to raise over $20,000.

More online: Donate to the cause