Injury crash involving work crew closes I-40 lanes in West Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A crash involving a work crew has several westbound lanes blocked on Interstate 40 in West Knoxville on Wednesday night.

The crash was reported just after 9 p.m. near the Cedar Bluff Road exit. The three left lanes are closed due to the accident. Injuries were reported, but the severity and the names of those involved have not been released.

The Knoxville Police Department tweeted photos of the crash with a caption reminding drivers to move over for work crews along highways.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation estimates the roadway will reopen shortly after 10 p.m.