KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Early voting for Knoxville elections began Wednesday.

Voters have until Nov. 2 to vote early. Election Day is Nov. 7.

Voting locations will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

Early Voting Locations

City-County Building, 400 Main Street

Downtown West, 1645 Downtown West Blvd, Unit 34

Love Kitchen, 2418 Martin Luther King, Jr. Ave

New Harvest Park, 4775 New Harvest Lane

Cecil Webb Recreation Center, 924 Baker Avenue