UberEATS launching in Knoxville

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published: Updated:
(source: UberEATS)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – UberEATS is launching in Knoxville on Wednesday with more than 40 restaurants taking part.

The food delivery app is free to download and the company says ordering food is as easy as ordering a ride. Starting Wednesday, Knoxville residents can open the UberEATS app, order food from a restaurant, and have it delivered at “Uber speed,” according to a news release.

The company is also offering $5 your first two orders with the promo code EATSKNOX.

Restaurants taking part include Nama Sushi, Yassin’s Falafel House, Shuck Raw Bar, Cru Bistro and Wine Bar, Puleo’s Grille, Oliver Royale, and Trio Cafe.

