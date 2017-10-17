Titans end streak against Colts with 36-22 victory

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Titans ended a six-year 11 game losing streak to Indianapolis beating the Colts 36-22 Monday night in Nashville.

Quarterback Marcus Mariota turned in an epic performance for the Titans throwing for 306 yards and a game-winning 53-yard touchdown to rookie Taywan Taylor in the fourth quarter.

Mariota was clearly limited with a hamstring injury that kept him out of their loss to Miami a week ago, but controlled from the pocket.

In the first half the Titans struggled to finish drives instead settling for three Ryan Succop field goals and they trailed the Colts 13-9 at the half. The Colts TD came on a 9-yard pass to former Titan Jack Doyle.

The second half started horribly for Mariota when he was picked off by John Simon who returned it for a 26 yard TD and a 19-9 Colts lead.

The rest of the night was all Titans though. After converting a critical 4th and 1 the Titans marched 15 plays and 88 yards to take the lead at 22-19 on a 4 yard TD run by DeMarco Murray.

Derrick Henry capped the game with a 72 yard touchdown run. Henry finished with 131 yards for his first 100 yard game in the NFL.

Defensively the Titans shook off a lackluster effort in the first half with a dominant performance in the second. Avery Williamson forced a critical fumble and Wesley Woodyard came up with a critical stop on 4th and 1 to lock up the victory.

With the win the Titans improve to 3-3 and are tied with the Jaguars and Texans for first in the AFC South.