Roofers stop working to stand for national anthem at nearby high school

WFLA Web Staff Published:
(Source: Michelle Lynn Cossar/Facebook)

WATERVILLE, ME (WFLA) – As the high school football players in a small New England town took the field before their big game, the fans in the crowd stood for the national anthem.

One of the fans, Michelle Lyons Cossar, turned around from her seat and spotted three men on top of a roof adjacent to the field standing at attention.

The roofers placed their hands across their chests as the anthem boomed through the town.

In awe, Cossar, snapped a photo and posted it to Facebook.

Since Cossar posted the image, it has been shared on social media more than 2,000 times.

