Planned power outage for Friendsville area residents

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:

VONORE, Tenn. (WATE) — There will be a planned power outage for Fort Loudoun Electric Cooperative members in the Friendsville area.

The outage will be Oct. 19 from 4 a.m. to 5 a.m.

The company says the Friendsville substation will be taken out of service for critical maintenance and upgrades.

Communities that will be impacted by the outage include the City of Friendsville Highway 321, Long Hollow, Disco, Old Glory, Mt. Tabor, Misty Heights, Alanwick, Castaway Cove 1 & 2, Gravely Hill, Poland Creek, Louisville Addition, Middlesettlements, Miser Station and Timberline.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s