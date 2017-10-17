Planned power outage for Friendsville area residents

VONORE, Tenn. (WATE) — There will be a planned power outage for Fort Loudoun Electric Cooperative members in the Friendsville area.

The outage will be Oct. 19 from 4 a.m. to 5 a.m.

The company says the Friendsville substation will be taken out of service for critical maintenance and upgrades.

Communities that will be impacted by the outage include the City of Friendsville Highway 321, Long Hollow, Disco, Old Glory, Mt. Tabor, Misty Heights, Alanwick, Castaway Cove 1 & 2, Gravely Hill, Poland Creek, Louisville Addition, Middlesettlements, Miser Station and Timberline.